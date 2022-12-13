JUST IN
2,302 insurance claims of Rs 50 lakh each cleared for Covid health workers
Rs 168.8 cr spent on print, electronic advertisements this fiscal: Govt
Gusting winds help bring down Delhi's AQI to 177, best quality since Oct 15
Yangtse face-off: Army compelled Chinese troops to return, says Rajnath
HC asks Irdai to consult insurance firms about health cover for disabled
46% Indians have low or zero trust in Google reviews, ratings: Survey
Over a billion unclaimed shares in IEPF, shows Lok Sabha data
SC judge recuses from hearing Bilkis Bano's plea against convicts' release
Bill to include Gonds in ST category in UP introduced in Rajya Sabha
Special board to consider 246 women Army officers for promotion: Centre
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Rs 168.8 cr spent on print, electronic advertisements this fiscal: Govt
Business Standard

2,302 insurance claims of Rs 50 lakh each cleared for Covid health workers

The govt told Parliament that 2,302 claims of Rs 50 lakh each have been paid under the insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid-19, and 465 of these pertain to the families of doctors

Topics
Insurance claims | Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Covid-19, Centres, Coronavirus

The government told Parliament on Tuesday that 2,302 claims of Rs 50 lakh each have been paid under the insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19, and 465 of these pertain to the families of doctors.

Fifty-three claims have been paid to the families of doctors in Bihar, 64 in Uttar Pradesh, 43 in Maharashtra, 38 in Karnataka and 37 each in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Pawar said the Government of India maintains data of total cases and deaths due to COVID-19 as reported by states and Union territories. Disaggregated data on deaths due to COVID-19 by profession or otherwise is not maintained centrally.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP)-Insurance Scheme for Health Workers fighting COVID-19 was implemented with effect from March 30, 2020 to provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for providing comprehensive personal accident/life insurance cover to around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Insurance claims

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 20:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU