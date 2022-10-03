2.5 million apply for power subsidy in Delhi; more expected in coming days

Out of 5.8 million power consumers in Delhi, 2.5 million have applied for a tariff subsidy. The state government expects the number to pick up in the coming days as the awareness of the new mandate spreads, a report by Hindustan Times (HT) stated.

Those who applied for the subsidy before September 30 will receive the subsidies in the electricity bill for October. On September 14, Chief Minister announced that the customers can avail of by giving a missed call on 7011311111 or by sending a Whatsapp message.

The applications started on September 14.

Kejriwal had said many people want to opt out of the subsidy scheme and those who do not require it should not get it.

The chief minister had also said the subsidy will continue for those who apply.

There are 58 lakh domestic power consumers in Delhi, of whom 47 lakh availed the subsidy before September 14, including 30 lakh who get zero bills and 16-17 lakh who get a 50-per cent subsidy.

At present, consumers with a power consumption of fewer than 200 units do not have to pay any charges and those with a consumption of up to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy up to Rs 800.

Those who apply by October 31 will get the subsidy for the month. Those who do not do so will have to pay their bills but can apply next month, he had said.

"Many people may not have been able to apply and some may have been unaware of the programme. We are going to carry out drives in the coming days to make sure every domestic power consumer knows about the new policy and decides if they wish to continue or discontinue their power subsidy," an official told HT.

The government's expenditure on the scheme has increased by 125.26 per cent from its first year in 2015-16 till 2022-23, the HT report added.