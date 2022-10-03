JUST IN
Govt to raise Rs 2,500 crore for three road projects through capital market
2 labourers trapped as Gurugram building collapses during demolition
Gandhi look-alike 'Asura' idol at Kolkata puja pandal stokes controversy
Bomb threat onboard Iranian plane over Indian airspace; IAF jets scrambled
IIIT Hyderabad, Silicon Labs launch Wi-SUN network for smart city projects
Hotels sold out as 'big fat Indian weddings' recover from Covid shock
Not even one-tenth of marriages in Delhi registered in last three years
UP Police arrests PFI activist from Ayodhya for anti-national activities
Demand for work under MGNREGA rises marginally in September: Report
Rarely saw state's accountability in targeted violence: Teesta Setalvad
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Thirty-six held after communal clash over religious flag in Gujarat's Savli
Business Standard

2.5 million apply for power subsidy in Delhi; more expected in coming days

Kejriwal had said many people want to opt out of the subsidy scheme and those who do not require it should not get it

Topics
BS Web Reports | power subsidy | Delhi

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Power grid, discom
Photo: Bloomberg

Out of 5.8 million power consumers in Delhi, 2.5 million have applied for a tariff subsidy. The state government expects the number to pick up in the coming days as the awareness of the new mandate spreads, a report by Hindustan Times (HT) stated.

Those who applied for the subsidy before September 30 will receive the subsidies in the electricity bill for October. On September 14, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the customers can avail of power subsidy by giving a missed call on 7011311111 or by sending a Whatsapp message.

The applications started on September 14.

Kejriwal had said many people want to opt out of the subsidy scheme and those who do not require it should not get it.

The chief minister had also said the subsidy will continue for those who apply.

There are 58 lakh domestic power consumers in Delhi, of whom 47 lakh availed the subsidy before September 14, including 30 lakh who get zero bills and 16-17 lakh who get a 50-per cent subsidy.

At present, consumers with a power consumption of fewer than 200 units do not have to pay any charges and those with a consumption of up to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy up to Rs 800.

Those who apply by October 31 will get the subsidy for the month. Those who do not do so will have to pay their bills but can apply next month, he had said.

"Many people may not have been able to apply and some may have been unaware of the programme. We are going to carry out drives in the coming days to make sure every domestic power consumer knows about the new policy and decides if they wish to continue or discontinue their power subsidy," an official told HT.

The Delhi government's expenditure on the power subsidy scheme has increased by 125.26 per cent from its first year in 2015-16 till 2022-23, the HT report added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 12:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU