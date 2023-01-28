JUST IN
2 doctors among 5 killed in nursing home fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad
2 IAF aircraft Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 crash near Madhya Pradesh's Morena

Sukhoi-30 had two pilots onboard and the Mirage 2000 aircraft had one. Two of the pilots are reportedly safe, while a chopper has been dispatched to rescue the third one

Indian Air Force | Sukhoi 30 aircraft crash | Madhya Pradesh

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

indian air force, iaf, fighter jets, Sukhoi aircrafts, republic day
Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi aircraft (Representative Image)

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 have crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh, according to news reports by ANI. Search and rescue operations are still underway.

According to reports the two IAF aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base during an exercise.

Initial reports suggest that the Sukhoi-30 had two pilots onboard and the Mirage 2000 aircraft had one. Two pilots are reportedly safe, while a chopper has been dispatched to rescue the third pilot.

News reports also suggest that the IAF has initiated a court of enquiry to find out whether there was a mid-air collision.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed in a tweet that he has directed the local administration to assist the IAF in the relief and rescue operation.

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 12:34 IST

