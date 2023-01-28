2 IAF aircraft Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 crash near Madhya Pradesh's Morena

Two (IAF) aircraft, a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 have crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh, according to news reports by ANI. Search and rescue operations are still underway.

According to reports the two IAF aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base during an exercise.

#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Initial reports suggest that the Sukhoi-30 had two pilots onboard and the Mirage 2000 aircraft had one. Two pilots are reportedly safe, while a chopper has been dispatched to rescue the third pilot.

News reports also suggest that the IAF has initiated a court of enquiry to find out whether there was a mid-air collision.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed in a tweet that he has directed the local administration to assist the IAF in the relief and rescue operation.