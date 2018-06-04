2 BSF jawans martyred in unprovoked firing by Pakistan

Two personnel, including an officer, were on Sunday killed as Pakistani Rangers targeted Indian posts along the (IB) here with mortars and firing, a violation which comes nearly a week after DGMOs of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in “letter and spirit.”

The heavy firing and mortar shelling from across the border in area of Akhnoor and nearby Kanachak and Khour sectors also left 10 people, including a policeman and a woman injured, and forced people to abandon their homes and rush for safer places.

“Pakistan side resorted to unprovoked firing by targeting forward duty points at IB in around 0115 hours, causing critical injuries to Assistant Sub-inspector S N Yadav (48) and constable V K Pandey,” a senior officer said. He said both the injured were evacuated to medical facilities but succumbed to injuries. The firing from across the border in violation of the ceasefire agreement prompted a strong and effective retaliation by the BSF, the officer said adding cross-border firing spread to Kanachak and Khour areas as well and was going on when last reports came in.

A police official said nine civilians and a policeman were also injured in the Pakistan shelling and were evacuated to hospital. He identified six of the injured persons as selection grade constable Zakir Khan, Sulakshana Devi (25), Bansi Lal (40), Balwinder Singh (22), Sudhakar Singh (50) and Vikram Singh (34). On May 29, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to “fully implement” the ceasefire pact of 2003 in “letter and spirit” forthwith to stop border skirmishes in J&K.