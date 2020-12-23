2 killed, more than a dozen injured in ammonia leak at IFFCO unit in UP

Two people died and more than a dozen injured late Tuesday when ammonia leaked at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) unit in Phulpur town of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district.



The leak continues and casualties occurred when officials tried to plug it. The injured are being treated in the government district hospital.



The leakage started at the P-1 urea plant of and soon engulfed the entire factory. officials V P Singh and Abhaynandan were killed while trying to stem the leak.



UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asked the district administration to help in relief and give a report on the leak soon.