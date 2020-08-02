200,000 flowers from Thailand to decorate Ayodhya on August 5

Flowers specially brought from Thailand would be used to decorate on August 5, the day the foundation will be laid for the The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has ordered 200,000 flowers from Thailand for decoration of the temple complex and other important places in and around A large quantity of flowers has also been ordered from Delhi and Kolkata for the occasion.

On August 5, PM Modi will perform Bhoomi Pujan for the at To make this event memorable, all of Ayodhya will be decorated and hundreds of thousands of earthen lamps will be lit that evening. Orchid and Jarvela flowers have been brought from Thailand specially for the occasion. The trust has invited Watkar sisters of Indian Idol fame to sing bhajans on the occasion. They would be arriving from Nagpur.

Noted flower decorator from Ayodhya, Pintu Manjhi said the entire temple complex would be decorated with flowers and Rangoli on the occasion. For this 100,000 pieces of Orchid and Jarvela have been ordered from Thailand while Tata rose and Vishnu Kamta flowers will come from Delhi and Kolkata. Manjhi, who is in charge of floral decoration, has deployed 40 of his aides for the creation of Rangoli in the complex of the proposed temple.

A special Diwali will be celebrated in Ayodhya on August 5 to mark the event. While only about 200 guests would be prsent at the foundation laying programme, the trust has ordered for 100,000 packets of prasad for distribution among devotees. The trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, has appealed to the people not to come to Ayodhya in large numbers on August 5, as there are curbs due to the pandemic. He said a grand programme would be held once the covid crisis was over.