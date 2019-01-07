200 mn workers on 2-day nationwide strike from Tue, farmers to lend support

Around 200 million workers are set to go on a two-day, nationwide strike from Tuesday to protest the government's labour policies.

"As many as 10 central trade unions have joined hands to go on a two-day nationwide strike from tomorrow. We expect 200 million workers to join the strike," Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of All India Trade Union Congress, was quoted as saying by news agencies on Monday. Kaur was speaking at a joint press conference of the 10 central trade unions in New Delhi.





Meanwhile, under the aegis of the Left peasant wings, farmers from across the country will join the general strike called by central trade unions on January 8 and 9.



" and will observe 'gramin hartal', rail roko and road roko on January 8 and 9, the day trade unions are observing nationwide general strike. This move is against the Modi government's failure to address rural distress issues, to save rural farmers' lands from the corporates," said Hannan Mollah, general secretary of the CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

The AIKS, Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, and several government unions have extended support to the strike that will see demonstrations, rasta roko and rail roko, especially in the rural parts of the country.





Furthermore, the Federation of Atomic Energy Employees (NFAEE) and its affiliate unions have threatened to go on a two-day strike on January 8 and 9 against the government's alleged anti-worker policy.