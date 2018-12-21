2018 in pics: 20 personalities who made headlines during the eventful year

#1 Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi
Congress activists burn effigies of Nirav Modi,Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi during the demonstration protest, in Kolkata.
#2 G D Agarwal
Environmentalist G D Agarwal, who has been fasting for over 100 days for a clean River Ganga, being forcibly taken to the hospital after his health detriorated in Haridwar.
#3 MJ Akbar
Union minister MJ Akbar, at his residence in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Akbar on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018, announced resignation from his designation as Minister of State for External Affairs in the light of recent allegations against him for sexual misconduct.
#4 Nambi Narayanan
Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan speaks to media, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, Sept 14, 2018. The Supreme Court said, Narayanan was “arrested unnecessarily, harassed and subjected to mental cruelty” in a 1994 espionage case, and ordered a probe into the role of Kerala police officers.
#5 Jasti Chelameswar along with other judges
Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar along with other judges addresses a press conference in New Delhi
#6 Alok Verma
Central Bureau of Investigation Chief Alok Verma arrives at Supreme Court in connection with the Manipur fake encounter case, in New Delhi.
#7 Dipak Misra with Ranjan Gogoi
Outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra (R) shakes hands with CJI-designate Justice Ranjan Gogoi during his farewell function on the Supreme Court lawns in New Delhi
#8 Urjit Patel
Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel during a post-monetary policy press conference, in Mumbai.
#9 Karthiyayani Amma
Karthiyayani Amma, 96-year-old, a native of Alappuzha, taking the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s Aksharalaksham literacy examination at Government Lower Primary School, Kanichanelloor, Cheppad. Aksharalaksham. Karthyayani scored 98 marks, out of 100 in her first formal examination.
#10 Brajesh Thakur
Main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case Brajesh Thakur, after a woman allegedly threw ink on his face while he was being taken to a special POCSO court, in Muzaffarpur.
#11 Lalu Prasad Yadav
Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at Gaya Railway Station in Gaya, late Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Lalu who has been jailed in connection with multiple fodder scam cases is being shifted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi for medical treatment.
#12 Narendra Modi with Hadrien Trudeau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a playful mood with Hadrien Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son during the ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.
#13 Tanushree Dutta
Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta after an interview in Mumbai. Tanushree demanded actor Nana Patekar and three others, against whom she has filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment, be subjected to narco analysis, brain mapping and lie detector tests.
#14 Nirmala Sitharaman with Marshal BS Dhanoa
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa during her visit to Chabua Airbase in Dibrugarh, Assam.
#15 Mehbooba Mufti
Outgoing Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti addressing a press conference, in Srinagar.
#16 Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs his mother Chairperson CPP Sonia Gandhi after her speech at the 84th Plenary Session of Indian National Congress (INC) at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.
#17 Karti Chidambaram
Karti Chidambaram reacts before his supporters as he leaves Patiala House Courts after appearing in INX case, in New Delhi.
#18 Arun Jaitley with Hasmukh Adhia and Subhash Chandra Garg
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg arrives to address the media at North Block, in New Delhi.
#19 Benjamin Netanyahu with Mosche Holtzberg
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Mosche Holtzberg and his grand-parents after unveiling the Living Memorial in commemoration of the victims of the 26/11 attacks, at the Chabad House in Mumbai.
#20 Rakesh Asthana
CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana addressing the media after CBI raids at RJD supremo Lalu Parsad Yadav's residences, in New Delhi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU