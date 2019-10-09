JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Chinese firm vows to make Gwadar more valuable than Karachi within 7 yrs
Business Standard

2019 Nobel Chemistry Prize awarded for research on lithium-ion batteries

"This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement

Reuters 

2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino
2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino.

Scientists John Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the development of lithium-ion batteries, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

"This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on awarding the 9 million Swedish krona ($906,000) prize.
First Published: Wed, October 09 2019. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU