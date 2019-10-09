2019 Nobel Chemistry Prize awarded for research on lithium-ion batteries

Scientists John Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino won the 2019 for Chemistry for the development of lithium-ion batteries, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

"This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on awarding the 9 million Swedish krona ($906,000) prize.