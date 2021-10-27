202 notices for violation of country of origin norms on e-com players

-
ALSO READ
In a first, CCPA initiates class action proceedings against 9 companies
Govt will not seek disclosure of flash sale from e-commerce companies
Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs: Of the powerful, by the powerful
Why Amazon, Flipkart may have to tweak some of their e-comm policies now
Traders slam NITI Aayog over divergent view on draft e-com policy
-
The central consumer protection authority (CCPA) has slapped over 200 notices to sellers on e-commerce platforms for putting out incorrect details related to the country of origin on products.
CCPA, which is a consumer protection regulator, has asked such entities to explain what tangible steps have been taken by them on this matter.
Out of the 202 notices, highest violations were seen in case of electronic products, with 47 notices, followed by apparel, home, beauty products, among others.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU