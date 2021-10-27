202 notices for violation of country of origin norms on e-com players

The central consumer protection authority (CCPA) has slapped over 200 notices to sellers on e-commerce platforms for putting out incorrect details related to the country of origin on products.

CCPA, which is a consumer protection regulator, has asked such entities to explain what tangible steps have been taken by them on this matter.

Out of the 202 notices, highest violations were seen in case of electronic products, with 47 notices, followed by apparel, home, beauty products, among others.