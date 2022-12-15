2022 in Review: Chaiwala to tiki-taka, 10 words that entered the dictionary

1) Influencer: After making their way into your feed and dictating what's in your wardrobe, kitchen and plate, the influencer has made it to the dictionary in 2022.

Meaning: A person or thing that influences somebody/something, especially a person with the ability to influence potential buyers of a product or service by recommending it on .

2) Top Banana: The phrase originated in the 1920s from the burlesque theatre, from a very popular comedy skit in which the leading comedian was given a banana after delivering the punch line. The act and joke became so popular that the term was coined to refer to the person in the top position.

Meaning: Chiefly used as theatre slang in the US, the term is used for the person with the most important job or position in any organisation or setting.

3) Side Hustle: After Covid-19 Pandemic made Work-from-home popular among corporates, many started taking up side jobs in the time they saved from travelling to the office. Even though the concept is not new, post-pandemic life has made it quite common among working professionals looking for extra income.

Meaning: A part-time job or occupation undertaken in addition to one’s main job in order to earn extra income

4) Gender identity: The discourse on gender identity has finally come to hold some ground with Gen-Z and Millenials breaking stereotypes and taboos in identifying gender as fluid and acknowledging differences. The past year, in general, saw flooded with discussions on the significance of pronouns and gender identity for individuals.

Meaning: An individual’s personal sense of being or belonging to a particular gender or genders, or of not having a gender.

5) Sharenting: Social media seems to be the biggest contributor to words in the dictionary this year.

'Sharenting' comes from a mix of two words, "share" and "Parenting".

Meaning: Commonly used for the action or practice of sharing news, images, or videos of one's children on social media websites, the word is also used to define the action of sharing the responsibilities of being a child's parent or caregiver.

6) Folx: Making the commonly used term for "people" more inclusive, this regional variant of "folks" is being widely used by people to promote inclusivity for the marginalized, especially the marginalized community.

Meaning: People, folk; people in general

7) Anjeer: Being an Indian, you might be familiar with the word already. After 'Jugaad' , 'Dadagiri' and Jungle, Anjeer is the latest Indian word to enter the dictionary.

Meaning: The fruit of the fig tree, Ficus carica.

8) Jabbed: Pandemic impacted not only our lives but also the things we talked about. The past two years saw people from across the globe talk about being "jabbed".

Meaning: Vaccinated. Used for individuals who have undergone vaccination meant to stop the coronavirus.

9) Chaiwala: The Hindi word that translates to 'tea-seller' has made its way from Indian streets, politics and start-ups to the Oxford English dictionary.

Meaning: A person who sells tea (and sometimes other drinks), typically on the street or from a small roadside establishment

10) Tiki-taka: Widely used in Football, the word was coined by the late Spanish commentator Andres Montes during the 2006 World Cup. Tiki-taka loosely translates to “touch-touch,” a playing style that became synonymous with teams of Spain and Barcelona

Meaning: A style of play characterized by highly accurate short passing and an emphasis on retaining possession of the ball.