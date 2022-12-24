JUST IN
Allahabad High Court reserves verdict in Gyanvapi mosque case
Union Cabinet revises OROP for defence personnel, family pensioners
Punjab Police conducts special operation at bus stands, railway stations
UP CM takes stock of law and order situation, assesses Covid preparedness
T'gana urges Centre to supply vaccines to administer booster doses
'Mastermind' among 5 arrested in Bihar's Saran hooch tragedy case
Air pollution sources to be tracked on real-time basis in Delhi: Kejriwal
SJVN to set up 100 MW wind energy project with Rs 700-crore investment
NHRC notice to Maha govt, 8 district collectors over rise in child marriage
The age of the Metro: How the system failed to induce behavioural change
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Allahabad High Court reserves verdict in Gyanvapi mosque case
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

2022 saw BJP's victories in state polls, India's G20 presidency, and more

The year of crests and troughs began for the Congress with a string of losses in Assembly elections

Topics
Business Standard | BS Special | Curated Content

Business Standard 

Indian flag

The action-packed year saw BJP’s victories in high-stakes state polls, tussle over CM posts, Congress campaign to “unite the country”, maritime show of strength, and India’s G20 presidency.


Yogi Adityanath, Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath with PM Narendra Modi (Photo PTI)

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Business Standard

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 00:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU