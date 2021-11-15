24% drop in stubble burning, but Haryana is an exception, shows data

Delhi and its adjoining states are once again reeling from a thick blanket of smog and deadly fumes, forcing the government to shut schools and take emergency measures to control the pollution.

The Supreme Court had recently said it has become a fashion to blame the farmers from neighbouring states and their practice of stubble burning for all the pollution in Delhi.





The recent data from the Indian Agriculture Research Institute shows that stubble burning incidents this year are considerably lower in most states, except in Haryana, where it has grown by 48.5 per cent between September 15 and November 13.

In Punjab, the cumulative number is 21 per cent less than 2020. But, since the middle of October 13, the state has seen a 53.3 per cent jump in incidents of stubble burning.