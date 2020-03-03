25 people quarantined, had contact with Bengaluru Coronavirus patient

The government is on alert and has started isolating people who came in direct contact with the software engineer who travelled from to in February and was later tested positive for in Telangana. Twenty-five people who came in contact with the patient have already been quarantined in

The health department, which held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, is reaching out to those who came in primary contact with the patient. "They will be isolated in their homes for 14 days," said a health department officer.

The techie had returned from Dubai to on February 20 and had stayed in the city for a day before taking a bus to where he developed symptoms of the virus. He was treated at Apollo Hospitals in before being referred to the government-run Gandhi Hospital where he was tested positive.