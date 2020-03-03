25 people quarantined, had contact with Bengaluru Coronavirus patient

JUST IN
Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

Tehran: A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. AP/PTI

The Karnataka government is on alert and has started isolating people who came in direct contact with the software engineer who travelled from Bengaluru to Hyderabad in February and was later tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana. Twenty-five people who came in contact with the patient have already been quarantined in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka health department, which held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, is reaching out to those who came in primary contact with the patient. "They will be isolated in their homes for 14 days," said a health department officer.

The techie had returned from Dubai to Bengaluru on February 20 and had stayed in the city for a day before taking a bus to Hyderabad where he developed symptoms of the virus. He was treated at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad before being referred to the government-run Gandhi Hospital where he was tested positive.
