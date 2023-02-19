JUST IN
Supreme Court weighs liability shield for internet giants like Google
Over 10,000 Syrian refugees return to homeland after earthquake: Official
Lack of democratic system in J-K causing hardship to people: Rahul Gandhi
Researchers reveal Covid-19 infection increases diabetes, disease risk
Centre to add 60 more seats in NIAM, scrap compulsory stay in hostel
Final NDRF team under Operation Dost returns from Turkey as rescue ends
Rising population a ticking bomb, says ex VHP leader, seeks control laws
1,338 elected AICC members to have voting rights in Congress plenary
Dilli 6 food festival serves authentic old Delhi flavours and delicacies
Six OEMs finalised for the country's maiden electric bus tender under NEBP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Supreme Court weighs liability shield for internet giants like Google
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

3.0 magnitude tremor hits western parts of Madhya Pradesh, says IMD

A tremor of 3.0 magnitude hit some western districts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, but there was no report of any casualty and damage to property due to it, officials said.

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Earthquake | IMD

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A tremor of 3.0 magnitude hit some western districts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, but there was no report of any casualty and damage to property due to it, officials said.

The National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet that an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred at 12.54 pm with its epicentre 151 kilometres west south-west of Indore. A scientist of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal centre said the tremor was recorded at a depth 10 kilometres, and affected areas including Barwani, Alirajpur, Dhar and neighbouring Jhabua, Khargone and Indore districts.

Talking to PTI, Barwani's Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar said that no information about the effect of tremor has been received so far. The epicentre of the tremor was around Chhachkua of neighbouring Dhar district, he said. There was no report of loss of life or property damage so far, he added. Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra said the earthquake was not felt in the district and there was no information about any loss caused due to it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 20:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU