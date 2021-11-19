3 die in flash floods in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa; many feared washed away

: At least three people were killed and many others feared washed away in a flash flood in Kadapa district of on Friday.

A breach to the Annamayya project bund caused a flash flood in Cheyyeru rivulet that left some villages along its coursed inundated, official sources said.

A group of unsuspecting devotees, offering prayers in a Siva temple on the occasion of Kartika Pournami, were caught in the sudden flood and washed away in Rajampet area. Three bodies were later recovered near Nandaluru, the sources said, adding efforts were on to trace the remaining persons.

The Rayalaseema districts of Chittoor and Kadapa have been witnessing a worst deluge in years as heavy rains, caused by the depression in Bay of Bengal, caused breaches to several ranks and kept rivers and rivulets in spate.

NDRF and SDRF teams have swung into action to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a videoconference with Collectors of the rain-battered districts and directed them to step rescue and relief measures.

