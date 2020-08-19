3 more airports to be leased to private firms for 50 years, says govt

-
ALSO READ
40-60% drop in air passenger traffic likely in FY21 amid Covid-19 crisis
Govt likely to take up next round of airport privatisation on Wednesday
Groupe ADP, GMR restructure airport deal due to coronavirus pandemic
Mumbai, Bengaluru and Cochin airports hike landing charges by up to 45%
Airports prepare to handle 30% flights in first phase of ops after lockdown
-
The airports in Jaipur, Thiruvanthapuram and Guwahati airports will be leased to private companies for development, operation and maintenance on a public-private partnership (PPP) model for 50 years, said the government on Wednesday as it sought to open up the aviation sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The three airports are part of the six airports won by the Adani group under a competitive bidding process. The group had in February signed a concession agreement with state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) to manage airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangalore but approval regarding the other three had been deferred.
Privatisation of airports, development of maintenance repair and overhaul facilities along with freeing up of defence airspace for passenger aircraft have been proposed as the government’s relief plan to support the aviation sector amid the pandemic.
Privatisation has been challenged in high courts in Assam and Kerala, but a government official told Business Standard on Tuesday that there was no order against the process.
Besides, inter-ministerial discussions are also under way for privatisation of six other airports — Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU