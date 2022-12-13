30% drop In Punjab's stubble burning cases: How reliable is the data?

On December 5, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and (MoEFCC) announced a 30% drop in the number of open fire incidents in Punjab and a 48% drop in Haryana during this year's paddy season from September 15 to November 30. But experts say that satellite data alone are not enough to establish an actual decrease in . This is because data accuracy depends on meteorological conditions, the resolution of satellite images and the period for which the satellite is recording observations from the area.

The government said that efforts by the central and state governments and other stakeholders meant that in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and the districts of the Capital Region in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, incidents reduced from 78,550 in 2021 to 53,792 in 2022. Experts say cloudy skies in 2022 and farmers only burning part of the stubble could have led to an underestimation of this year's stubble fires.

What is stubble burning and why is it necessary to track it?

Stubble burning is the process of burning straw stubble, the residue left in the soil after the harvesting of paddy and wheat, before sowing of the next crop begins.

Stubble burning releases carbon dioxide and unburnt smoke particles into the air, adding particulate matter pollutants thinner than human hair (PM 2.5 and PM 10). The contribution of farm fires to the capital's air pollution, however, varies widely depending on wind speed and direction, besides local weather conditions, we reported in December 2021. Based on an analysis during October and November 2022, the maximum contribution of these farm fires to the daily PM 2.5 levels in Delhi was 34% on November 3. Besides leading to poor air quality, farm fires also impact the soil health and fertility, kill microflora and other organisms in the soil.

To reduce stubble burning, the government has taken several steps to encourage use of methods during the sowing process (in-situ methods), such as using super seeders which help sow the wheat crop while mixing the paddy straw into the soil, and other measures, such as mapping the demand of stubble from industries and biomass-based power plants to whom farmers can supply the stubble. Despite this, some farmers continue to opt for the faster and more economical method to dispose of this stubble by burning it since there is a short window available to prepare for sowing of the next crop.

How is stubble burning measured?