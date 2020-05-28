30 groups in India working on coronavirus vaccine, 20 at 'good pace'

India will have capacity to make half a million diagnostic test kits a day by July, Empowered Group-1 Chairman V K Paul looking at medical emergency management said on Thursday. "Twenty companies are making these kits in India, and once our requirements are met they can send these kits to other countries," Paul said. He said eight vaccine candidates being worked on, of which four were ahead of others.

Also, the national science lab is testing six vaccine candidates, of which two-three are showing promise. There are 30 groups in India that are working towards developing ...