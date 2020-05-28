JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Covid-19: Republicans divided over Donald Trump's mockery of wearing masks
Business Standard

CordenPharma extends Moderna deal to supply lipids to produce Covid vaccine

The expanded agreement will be effective immediately to help meet Moderna's increasing demand over the coming months

Topics
pharmaceutical firms | Coronavirus | Vaccination

Agencies 

Pharma, medicine, drugs, Pharmaceuticals
"This expansion will increase supply of lipid excipients used to manufacture our mRNA products," Moderna's chief technical operations and quality officer, Juan Andres, said

Pharmaceutical company CordenPharma has extended its agreement with Moderna Inc to supply large volumes of lipids used to produce Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The expanded agreement will be effective immediately to help meet Moderna's increasing demand over the coming months, the Reuters reported.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus vaccine update: Importance of Covid-19 drug, current status

"This expansion will increase supply of lipid excipients used to manufacture our mRNA products," Moderna's chief technical operations and quality officer, Juan Andres, said.
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 13:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU