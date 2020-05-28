CordenPharma extends Moderna deal to supply lipids to produce Covid vaccine

Pharmaceutical company CordenPharma has extended its agreement with Moderna Inc to supply large volumes of lipids used to produce Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The expanded agreement will be effective immediately to help meet Moderna's increasing demand over the coming months, the Reuters reported.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus vaccine update: Importance of Covid-19 drug, current status

"This expansion will increase supply of lipid excipients used to manufacture our mRNA products," Moderna's chief technical operations and quality officer, Juan Andres, said.