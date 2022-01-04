30 people of Ashram school in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi test Covid positive

As many as 30 persons of an Ashram school in tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Thane Municipal Corporation, in its notification, said, "30 persons including 28 and 2 staff members of an Ashram school in have tested positive for COVID-19."

Meanwhile, reported 12,160 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday. As per the health bulletin, the active cases in the state stand at 52,422. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)