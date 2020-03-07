300 rural women in Uttarakhand spoilt for choice with "Khushi Ka Ek Din"

Many got their eyebrows threaded for the very first time, many had their first make-up, many tasted momos for the first time, while several had their first multiplex-like experience — it was a women’s day out on February 15 in the remote, mountainous village of Seem in Uttarakhand where life is anything, but exciting.

Around 300 women from 10 villages had their “Khushi Ka Ek Din” — they pampered themselves, pla­yed games, laughed, watched films and sang their hearts out together– all thanks to Udhyam, a unique initiative to help entrepreneurs in ...