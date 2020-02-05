320 corrupt officers given premature retirement in past five years: Govt

As many as 320 corrupt officers have been given premature retirement by the government in the past five years, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

As on January 30, 2020, based on the information uploaded by various ministries, departments and cadre controlling authorities on the probity portal operated by Department of Personnel and Training, provisions of FR 56(J)/similar rules have been invoked against 163 Group A officers, (including all India services officers) and 157 Group B officers during the period July, 2014 to December, 2019, he said in a written reply to

There are three all India services -- Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

The provisions lay down the policy of periodic review and premature retirement of government servants.