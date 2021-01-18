380,000 vaccinated so far, no serious adverse events, says health ministry

Almost 400,000 healthcare workers have received the covid shot in 7,700 sessions across the country, three days into the vaccination drive. Some 580 adverse events and two deaths were reported in and Karnataka, the said on Monday.

While for the 52-year-old ward boy of Moradabad in UP, who died a day after receiving the Covishield vaccine, the link between death and vaccination was ruled out after a panel of three doctors conducted a post mortem, the body of the 43-year-old who died in Bellary was yet to be examined.

Doctors found pockets of pus and enlarged heart in the post mortem that led to a cardiopulmonary disease and caused the death of the Moradabad health worker. In the second case, the cause of death was found to be anterior wall infarction with cardiopulmonary failure but exact details will be established after a post-mortem study is done.

“He was brought dead to the hospital...He should have come when he started feeling some uneasiness,” the chief medical officer of Moradabad government hospital said.

An Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any unexpected medical occurrence which follows immunisation. It may or may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process.

The turn-out of healthcare workers has been lower than expected. The data as of 5 PM showed that had vaccinated the maximum number of beneficiaries at 36,888 followed by Odisha which gave the shot to 22,579 people.

Of the seven hospitalised, two were discharged, while five were kept under observation. One person who fainted was being monitored at Max Hospital in Delhi. The reported case of AEFI in Uttarakhand is stable and under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh. The rest were under observation in various hospitals in Chhattisgarh and

The has said that no serious adverse event has occurred yet due to the vaccine.

Since most states have picked four days in the week to hold covid vaccine sessions, no jabs were given in states including Gujarat, Chandigarh, Maharashtra and

Many states are expecting vaccinations to pick up pace in the days to come. India is vaccinating 30 million healthcare and frontline workers initially and has a target to vaccinate around 300 million people -including senior citizens with comorbidities, by the next phase.

In the first lot, has supplied 11 million doses and according to sources, another 45 million doses would be taken by the government soon.

Supply side issues sorted, is also trying to fix the problems with the Co-Win software which is causing issues at vaccination centres. Various states said that Co-WIN digital platform was slow causing delay in uploading beneficiary lists. Various states said that they were unable to upload sessions and that beneficiary details were not getting reflected online and that the web pages kept buffering.

As a result states have been managing the data, contacting beneficiaries manually and later uploading the data online.