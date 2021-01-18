- Best of BS Opinion: This Budget 2021, India's banking industry, and more
Coronavirus LIVE: 224,301 vaccinated in India; Delhi schools to reopen
Coronavirus live updates: India has so far vaccinated 224,301 people from the priority group. Globally, more than 95.4 million people have been infected, of which, 10,572,672 are in India
Jabalpur: A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker, after the launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus live updates: India has so far vaccinated 224,301 people from the priority group who received their doses by the end of two days of the nationwide vaccination programme against Covid-19. According to the health ministry, only 447 reported adverse events following immunisation (AEFI). On Sunday, for the first time, active cases declined below 2 per cent of the total cases reported in the country. According to data released by the ministry, the country’s active case load stood at 2,08,826, which is 1.98 per cent of the total cases.
Meanwhile, India has registered 13,962 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,572,672. Globally, more than 95.4 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-wit nations by active cases, according to data from Worldometer.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,987,678), Karnataka (931,252), Andhra Pradesh (885,824), Kerala (842,843), and Tamil Nadu (830,183).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 95.4 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 531,144 have recovered, 2,039,083 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 24,480,982, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
