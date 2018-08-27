40% districts in south India got deficient rainfall, says IMD data

More than 40 per cent districts in south India witnessed deficient this monsoon, the data revealed, despite Kerala experiencing excessive precipitation.

Of the 125 districts in the region, 54 reported deficient and another two were “largely” deficient.

The worst hit state by deficient in South India was Tamil Nadu, according to the data. Of its 32 districts, 20 received deficient rainfall while one reported large deficiency.



In neighbouring Kerala, where flooding and landslides due to monsoon rains claimed more than 290 lives and displaced over 10 lakh people since June 8, of the 14 districts, 10 received excess rainfall and two received “largely excess” rainfall.

Of the 31 districts in Telangana, six reported large deficiency; all four districts of Puducherry reported deficiency. Of the 30 districts in Karnataka, another state neighbouring Kerala, 14 received deficient rainfall and two reported large deficiency in rainfall.



Lakshadweep, too, received deficient rainfall. All four districts of Rayalaseema region and two of the 11

districts in Andhra Pradesh received deficient rainfall.

At the country-level, the said there was a 27 per cent rainfall deficiency in east and northeast India, followed by minus 3 and minus 1 in northwest and central India respectively.