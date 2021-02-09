42% Indians willing to pay Rs 500 for Covid-19 vaccine: 1mg Survey

A recent survey by online pharmacy 1mg and research outfit Bureau of Research on Industry & Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF) on perceptions of Covid-19 vaccine in India with a sample size of 30,392 people showed that about 42 per cent respondents were willing to pay up to Rs 500 for a Covid-19 vaccine, while only 5 per cent were willing to shell out more than Rs 2,000.

According the survey around 84 per cent of the respondents said they were willing to be immunised. For reasons to get inoculated, around 28 per cent said they would take a vaccine shot as they were living with vulnerable ...