44th Chess Olympiad: TN's Nehru stadium dazzles, PM Modi gets warm welcome

The sprawling arena in downtown Chennai was buzzing with fresh ideas represented in the form of elegant decor with the undercurrent being the nerve-wracking game of chess.

CHESS | Narendra Modi | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 
44th Chess Olympiad Photo:ANI
On his arrival here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome with performances by musicians and percussionists all along the route he took by road to reach the venue, the Nehru stadium (Photo:ANI)

The Nehru Indoor Stadium here sparkled with classy lighting, and a sense of excitement was palpable during the inaugural event for the 44th Chess Olympiad.

On his arrival here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome with performances by musicians and percussionists all along the route he took by road to reach the venue, the Nehru stadium. Modi sported a shawl with a chessboard designed border.

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit's art and culture wing organised music and traditional dances to welcome Modi. Petals were showered on Modi's car by enthusiastic supporters, who gathered on both sides of the road while he was on his way to the stadium from INS Adyar. The Prime Minister took a chopper from the airport to reach the Naval helipad near the Marina beach. 'Vanakkam Modi' trended on Twitter here.

In the stadium, sand artist Sarvam Patel created magic with his skill by interspersing ancient Mamallapuram shore temple, the game of chess and the host nation India, besides that of Prime Minister Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. The FIDE 44th Chess Olympaid commences on July 28 and ends on August 10.

The classy lighting displayed multiple colours everywhere and the magic of light embossed on the foreground a grand, big chessboard and the flags of participating countries.

The stadium's dais was decked with king-sized brightly coloured chess pieces of king, bishop, rook, queen, knight and the pawns.

A special dance-song "Vanakkam Chennai, Vanakkam Chess", was screened. An audio visual on the theme of sand-sculpting captured the game of chess to be played in Tamil Nadu's historic sea port town of Mamallapuram.

With an orchestra playing pulsating music, teams from dozens of countries including Japan, China, Australia, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Austria, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, and Barbados were welcomed to unceasing rounds of applause in the stadium. 'Jai Ho' was among the Indian instrumental music played while 'Vande Mataram' was rendered.

All the eight forms of Indian classical dance, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchupudi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri, Sattriya and Bharathanatyam were performed. People who gathered for the inaugural also reveled in the musical treat of Chennai based musician Lydian Nadhaswaram.

FIDE anthem was played and a pledge was taken by participants. Top actor Rajinikanth was among the star invitees who were present.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 19:31 IST

