45-year-old tests positive for Coronavirus in Chennai hospital

Tamil Nadu Government said today that one person from the state has tested positive for infection.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the patient was a 45-year-old male who was travelling from Oman.

Due to the stringent screening process, the doctors identified and isolated the patient for further treatment at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, Chennai, said the minister.

"Patient is stable and under hospital observation. Tamil Nadu Health Department is fully functional to combat the situation. Please avoid a state of panic," he said in his social media account.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that apart from the patient in Tamil Nadu, two others from with travel history to Iran were also confirmed today with the infection.

The Ministry added that with the three new cases, the total number of cases is now 34 in the country. Of these, 31 cases are being treated in hospitals and are stable. In the three cases reported from Kerala, the patients have been discharged.