US House delivers articles of impeachment against Trump to Senate
5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; 25 injured

The Lokmanya Tilak Express had hit a guard van of a goods train

Press Trust of India 

train derailed
Seven coaches derailed and several people injured after Lokmanya Tilak Express hits a guard van of a goods train near Salagaon on Jan 16. Photo: ANI

Five coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha Thursday morning after the train hit a goods train, Railway officials said.

At least 25 people have been injured in the accident that happened around 7 am between Salagaon and Nergundi stations, they said.

All passengers had been admitted to a nearby hospital and they are stated to be out of danger.

The officials said there was heavy fog at the site but it was not clear what led to the accident.
First Published: Thu, January 16 2020. 09:11 IST

