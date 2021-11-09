5 dead, several houses damaged in Tamil Nadu due to incessant rains

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon: 113 dead, 100 missing in Maharashtra; IMD issues alerts for MP
Form "Press Council of Tamil Nadu" to eliminate fake journalists: HC
Cyclone Tauktae tears up Gujarat coast; 13 dead, 16,000 houses damaged
Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief Tindivanam K Ramamurthy dead
Congress damaged own interests by not trusting me: Amarinder Singh
-
At least five persons died and as many as 538 huts and four houses have been completely damaged in Tamil Nadu due to incessant rains.
The state's revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran is worried about more losses.
"More damage is expected if rain intensifies," the Minister said.
Tamil Nadu received an average rainfall of 16.84 mm in the last 24 hours. Chengalpet district received the highest, Ramachandran said.
The minister said Chennai Corporation is pumping out water from low-lying areas as the state received less rainfall on Tuesday.
The rescue operation is underway by Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Tamil Nadu Fire and others, he said.
In Chennai, more nodal officers are posted for review and rescue operations, he further added.
Meanwhile, Madurai received heavy rainfall as Tamil Nadu remains under influence of the Northeast monsoon.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another set of heavy showers to hit the Chennai coast between November 10 and 13.
With the onset of northeastern rains, Chennai received the heaviest rains in the past six years, recalling the 2015 floods. It resulted in flooding in the central and northern parts of the city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU