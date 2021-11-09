5 dead, several houses damaged in Tamil Nadu due to incessant rains

At least five persons died and as many as 538 huts and four houses have been completely damaged in due to incessant rains.

The state's revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran is worried about more losses.

"More damage is expected if rain intensifies," the Minister said.

received an average of 16.84 mm in the last 24 hours. Chengalpet district received the highest, Ramachandran said.

The minister said Chennai Corporation is pumping out water from low-lying areas as the state received less on Tuesday.

The rescue operation is underway by Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and others, he said.

In Chennai, more nodal officers are posted for review and rescue operations, he further added.

Meanwhile, Madurai received heavy as Tamil Nadu remains under influence of the Northeast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another set of heavy showers to hit the Chennai coast between November 10 and 13.

With the onset of northeastern rains, Chennai received the heaviest rains in the past six years, recalling the 2015 floods. It resulted in flooding in the central and northern parts of the city.

