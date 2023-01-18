JUST IN
65-70% people in Joshimath living normal life: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Tejasvi Surya himself reported, apologised for IndiGo incident: Scindia
Uttarakhand govt to shift 130 families from Joshimath to Pipalkoti village
Joshimath land subsidence not linked to tunneling, claim NTPC officers
Amid heavy ruckus in Delhi Assembly, AAP MLA waves bundle of notes
Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health
Don't proceed with probe ordered by Lokpal against MCD: HC directs CBI
Pandemic policy needed for economy: India at G20 health group meeting
Delhi traffic police issues advisory in view of R-Day parade rehearsals
Air quality enters 'very poor' category in Delhi, overall AQI at 316
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
65-70% people in Joshimath living normal life: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

50 aircraft to take part in Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path: IAF

IL-38 is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years

Topics
IAF | IAF aircraft | Indian Air Force

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

kartavya path
New signboard bearing Kartavya Path unveiled following the change of Rajpath to Kartavya Path, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Fifty aircraft will take part in the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path and will include the Navy's IL-38 which will be showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time, a senior IAF official said.

IL-38 is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years, he said.

"It will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations here for the first time and perhaps the last time. It will be among the 50 aircraft that will take part in the event," the IAF official said.

These 50 aircraft will include four from the Army as well, he added.

At a press interaction here, the Indian Air Force also unveiled a model of the IAF tableau that will be showcased during the January 26 parade.

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IAF

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 19:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.