50% of Delhi population received electricity subsidy in FY20 under AAP

In a record, Delhi under (APP) saw around 50 per cent of its population receiving subsidy in their in the current financial year. Half of the subsidised population received zero electricity bills during the last five months. This is the highest number of people receiving subsidy in the last five years of AAP’s governance in the capital.

In 2014-15, number of people availing subsidy was close to 25 lakh. In the current year, the number doubled. Since it came to power, has consistently pushed for reduction in electricity rates, every year.

There were three consecutive reductions in energy tariffs by 50 per cent every year during 2015-2018. In 2018-19, the energy charges were halved for 0-200 and 200-400 units to Rs 2 per unit and Rs 100 fixed bill for 0-100 units. One unit is one kilowatt hour load run for one hour.

In July this year, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) approved a new model of subsidy over and above the existing scheme. Under it, the fixed charge in the bills of consumers was cut by more than half in July. Fixed charges up to 2 kilowatts (kW) was lowered to Rs 20 from Rs 125. For 2 kW-5 kW bracket it was reduced to Rs 50 from Rs 140. The fixed charges for 5 kW-15 kW was reduced to Rs 100 from Rs 175. The DERC also gave 100 per cent subsidy to 0-200 units consumption bracket.

An comes with two components, a fixed charge which remains same every month and an energy charge which is calculated as per consumption.

As a result, number of people coming under the subsidy net also doubled in the current fiscal alone. The highest number of subsidised consumers were in December, touching 4.8 million. According to Census 2011, Delhi's population is 1.9 crore.

For low-consuming households, these decisions came as a boon. So much that during off-peak demand months (October to December), an estimated 20 lakh people received zero However, this did not ensure that low-income households received the benefit.

Several experts have cited this as an inefficient method of offering subsidy. Before the fixed charge reduction, the subsidy was in per cent but it has now worsened with such a low threshold for availing subsidy, said Rahul Tongia, Fellow, Brookings India.

“There are two problems in this model. First the threshold for subsidy is very generous. So on some off-peak months it covers close to 90 per cent of the consumers. This includes not just lower and middle class consumers but the rich who can pay. The second problem is that it gives zero incentive to a consumer to save energy,” said Tongia.

in its manifesto has declared that it will continue with the “pro-people” policies of 200 units of free electricity if it comes to power after Saturday's poll. However, the economics of it would play up with rising electricity demand.

The Delhi power demand peaked above 7,000 MW in summer month of July and winter month of December. This was higher than that of Bihar, Jharkhand and Kerala. Unlike these states, Delhi has primarily urban consumers.

In the 2019-20 budget, had set aside Rs 1,720 crore for 50 per cent subsidy on electricity bills. It later passed a supplementary demand for grants, including Rs 535 crore to cover the additional subsidy announced in July. Industry executives estimate the cost of subsidy to be around Rs 2,250 crore, which is likely to increase as the consumption goes up every year.