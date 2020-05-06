548 doctors and other healthcare professionals infected in India: Report

has infected around 548 doctors, nurses and paramedics India according to data maintained by the central goverment, news agency PTI reported quoting unnamed sources.

The figure does not include field workers, ward boys, sanitation workers, security guards, lab attendants, peons, laundry and kitchen staff among others.

According to an official source, it has not been ascertained from where these doctors, nurses and paramedic staff have acquired the infection.

The figure includes doctors, nurses and paramedics from Centre-run and state government-run facilities across states and union territories.