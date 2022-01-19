5G rollout: Air India awaits technical guidance for Boeing 777 aircraft

-
ALSO READ
Bharti, Reliance Jio tooled up for indigenous 5G network trials
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
Air India set to curtail US flights from Wednesday on 5G concerns
Air India returns to Tatas after group puts in winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr
Air India deal: Tatas back in the cockpit after decades of resistance
-
Air India is awaiting guidance from Boeing on operating instructions for its Boeing 777 aircraft following rollout of 5G services in the US, an aviation source said.
On Wednesday, the airline cancelled all its US flights except to Washington following an advisory from Boeing. Till 10 pm on Wednesday, it did not make further announcements regarding Thursday flights.
Telecom service providers AT&T and Verizon have now announced a pause in 5G roll-out around key airports following an urgent plea by airlines.
However the announcement by telecom companies isn't enough. Federal Aviation Administration and aircraft manufacturers like Airbus or Boeing would still need to undertake mitigation measures to ensure safe operations at US airports.
On January 16, the FAA cleared an estimated 45 per cent of the US commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at many of the airports where 5G C-band will be deployed on Jan 19.
The agency approved two radio altimeter models that are installed in a wide variety of Boeing and Airbus planes.
The Boeing 777 is fitted with radio altimeters manufactured by three different companies and the US regulator and Boeing are in the process of issuing technical guidance and operating instructions to airlines on carrying out safe operations in case they face any interference due to 5G signals, the source added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU