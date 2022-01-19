5G rollout: Air India awaits technical guidance for Boeing 777 aircraft

is awaiting guidance from Boeing on operating instructions for its Boeing 777 aircraft following rollout of 5G services in the US, an aviation source said.

On Wednesday, the airline cancelled all its US flights except to Washington following an advisory from Boeing. Till 10 pm on Wednesday, it did not make further announcements regarding Thursday flights.

Telecom service providers AT&T and Verizon have now announced a pause in 5G roll-out around key airports following an urgent plea by

However the announcement by telecom companies isn't enough. Federal Aviation Administration and aircraft manufacturers like Airbus or Boeing would still need to undertake mitigation measures to ensure safe operations at US airports.

On January 16, the FAA cleared an estimated 45 per cent of the US commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at many of the airports where 5G C-band will be deployed on Jan 19.

The agency approved two radio altimeter models that are installed in a wide variety of Boeing and Airbus planes.

The Boeing 777 is fitted with radio altimeters manufactured by three different companies and the US regulator and Boeing are in the process of issuing technical guidance and operating instructions to on carrying out safe operations in case they face any interference due to 5G signals, the source added.