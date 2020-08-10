6,063 Indians brought home Under Vande Bharat Mission on August 9: Puri

Over 6,000 stranded Indians returned to the country from across the world on Sunday, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation as he recommenced the updates of Mission with tributes to those who died in the Kozhikode plane accident.

"I recommence Mission updates with tribute to 18 people who died in Kozhikode accident. Grace with which people of the town and the airport faced the tragedy is a lesson in human resilience and spirit. 6,063 stranded Indians returned to the country from across the world on Sunday," Puri said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, an Air India flight carrying 64 Indians from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday. The District Health Department screened the passengers for Covid-19 upon their arrival.



The black box of flight that crash-landed at Kozhikode Airport on Friday evening was brought to Delhi on Sunday.

The black box has been kept at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lab for examination.At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members were safe, said the in a statement.

The flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday late evening.