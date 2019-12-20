6.8-magnitude quake jolts Hindukush; tremors felt in North India, Delhi-NCR

-
ALSO READ
Tremors felt in north India after 6.3 magnitude earthquake near Lahore
With more than 7,000 start-ups, Delhi-NCR emerges as India's unicorn hub
Child among 3 killed in Philippines earthquake, search on for survivors
Air pollution: 40% Delhi-NCR residents want to move to other cities
Majority in age-group of 20-30 addicted to smoking in Dehi-NCR: Survey
-
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region jolted several parts of north India including Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.
"The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had its epicentre in Hindu Kush," an official of the Seismology Department said.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake which hit at 5:13 pm.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU