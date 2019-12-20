JUST IN
As CAA protests rage across India, govt ready to accept suggestions
Business Standard

6.8-magnitude quake jolts Hindukush; tremors felt in North India, Delhi-NCR

"The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had its epicentre in Hindu Kush," an official of the Seismology Department said.

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, the epicenter of earthquake | Credits: @PTIofficial
Representative Image

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region jolted several parts of north India including Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.

"The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had its epicentre in Hindu Kush," an official of the Seismology Department said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake which hit at 5:13 pm.

First Published: Fri, December 20 2019. 17:50 IST

