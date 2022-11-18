JUST IN
Business Standard

60% in survey report personal data breach by their loan service provider

Four out of 10 in LocalCircles study point finger towards insurance providers or banks

Topics
Data breach | loans | Data Privacy

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

data localisation, server, internet, services, privacy, cybersecurity, laws, personal data protection, privacy, laws

Several respondents in a survey conducted by LocalCircles said that financial institutions and telecom companies and, more so, their last-mile interfaces were top offenders in compromising their personal data. One of the most common complaints regarding the financial sector has been about people receiving detailed alternate offers about their existing loans, insurance policies and banking. The study received over 41,000 responses from citizens located in over 319 districts of the country.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 18:35 IST

