JUST IN
India-US EFP: Treasury Secy Janet Yellen visiting India to bolster ties
CAA takes into account historical context, ground realities: India to UNHRC
Tea Board seeks Rs 1,000 crore support for industry for five years
AAI to encourage induction of electric vehicles at airports, develop infra
UP betting big on manufacturing to achieve trillion-dollar economy target
Chhattisgarh govt cuts acreage of paddy to zero for coming rabi season
Ukraine conflict must be resolved through dialogue, reiterates S Jaishankar
India urges BIMSTEC nations to work in cooperation to transform farm sector
Managing the queue: Visa wait time to reduce by June 2023, says US embassy
Madhya Pradesh aims to contribute Rs 55,000 cr to India's GDP by 2026: CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Wealthy Indians buying properties in Dubai, London, NY for better prices
Active companies in India close to 15,00,000, registrations fall in Sept
Business Standard

65% of passengers want cap on airfares, says LocalCircles survey

Sixty-five per cent of surveyed passengers want the civil aviation ministry to reintroduce a cap on airfares, according to a survey carried out by LocalCircles

Topics
airfares | Civil Aviation | Aviation sector

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Similar to 9/11, the fear of flying has also hit business travel the hardest and it is expected to return the last — and only after a revival of leisure travel.
The survey received 22,000 responses from consumers in 297 districts in the country.

Sixty-five per cent of surveyed passengers want the civil aviation ministry to reintroduce a cap on airfares, according to a survey carried out by LocalCircles.

The survey received 22,000 responses from consumers in 297 districts in the country. The participants were spread across tier I and II towns and rural areas.

The question on re-introduction of fare caps received 12,193 responses and 65 per cent said yes to a query on re-introduction on caps. An another 50 per cent said that low cost airlines are charging higher airfares than the full service airlines.

The civil aviation ministry removed the caps on domestic fares from August 31 giving flexibility to airlines to levy fares. The caps were introduced in May 2020 with the restoration of domestic flights after a two-month lockdown.

The survey was carried out by LocalCircles in the wake of complaints of increase in airfares. It will also share survey findings to the civil aviation ministry.

High operating costs, capacity shortage and strong demand has pushed airfares north. Online portal Cleartrip has seen 6 per cent increase in fares for the current quarter over September.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on airfares

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 00:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.