68th National Film Award winners: Suriya, Ajay Devgn share Best Actor award

The 68th National Film Award winners were announced on Friday in New Delhi. Considering the Covid-related delays, this year’s ceremony honoured films from several categories from the year 2020.
Established in 1954, the prestigious awards are administered by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals. A 10-member jury, led by director-producer Vipul Shah, met Union Minister Anurag Thakur earlier in the day to submit the report on 68th National Film Awards. This year, over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films from 50 categories, with over 30 languages were competing for the prizes.
Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress.
The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn-starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
"I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for 'Soorarai Pottru'.
"I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners," Devgn said in a statement.
Author Kishwar Desai's "The Longest Kiss", based on 10 years of research and 400 letters written by cinema icon Devika Rani, received the award for the Best Book on Cinema.
