JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Delhi Police prohibits flying aerial objects ahead of Independence Day

India's battery storage potential to be 600 GWh by 2030: Niti report
Business Standard

68th National Film Award winners: Suriya, Ajay Devgn share Best Actor award

Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress

Topics
National Film Awards | Indian movies | Bollywood

BS Web Team 

Soorarai Pottru
Still from Soorarai Pottru

The 68th National Film Award winners were announced on Friday in New Delhi. Considering the Covid-related delays, this year’s ceremony honoured films from several categories from the year 2020.

Established in 1954, the prestigious awards are administered by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals. A 10-member jury, led by director-producer Vipul Shah, met Union Minister Anurag Thakur earlier in the day to submit the report on 68th National Film Awards. This year, over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films from 50 categories, with over 30 languages were competing for the prizes.

Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress.

The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn-starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

"I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for 'Soorarai Pottru'.

"I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners," Devgn said in a statement.

Author Kishwar Desai's "The Longest Kiss", based on 10 years of research and 400 letters written by cinema icon Devika Rani, received the award for the Best Book on Cinema.

Here is the list of winners of the 68th National Film Awards:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara

Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): Madonne Ashwin, Mandela

Best Music Direction (Songs): Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Thaman S

Best Music Direction (Background Music): Soorarai Pottru, GV Prakash

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashi

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Dimasa Film: Samkhor

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: The Bridge

Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mandela

Best Children’s Film: Sumi

Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, July 23 2022. 00:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU