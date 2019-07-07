JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

American billionaire financer Jeffrey Epstein arrested on new sex charges
Business Standard

7.1 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

The quake struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometres according to Indonesia's geophysics agency

Reuters  |  Jakarta 

Residents inspect a house damaged by a tsunami, in Carita, Indonesia, on Sunday | Photo: PTI
Representative image | Photo: PTI

A 7.1 magnitude quake struck off the northeastern coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island late on Sunday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

The quake struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometres according to Indonesia's geophysics agency. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude at 6.9. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 21:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU