7.5 magnitude earthquake in Alaska triggers Tsunami, tidal wave alerts

-
ALSO READ
Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued
Earthquake of 6.7-magnitude strikes Indonesia; no tsunami trigered
Powerful earthquake of 6.1-magnitude jolts Japan; no tsunami warning issued
Seven dead after collision of two planes in Alaska, investigation ordered
Third earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Kashmir, epicentre in Tajikistan
-
The US government has issued a warning about possible tsunamis, or giant tidal waves, following a 7.5 earthquake recorded under the sea off the southwest coast of Alaska, the US Tsunami Warning Centers said.
"Magnitude 7.5 [on the Richter scale] depth 25 miles. Location 55 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska [at] 4:54 pm [Eastern Time]. Latitude 54 degrees 7 minutes, Longitude 159 degrees 6 minutes," the Tsunami Warning Centers said on Monday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU