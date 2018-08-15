Independence Day 2018 LIVE: PM announces Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on 25th September this year: PM Modi In the year 2022 or if possible before, India will unfurl the tricolour in space, says PM Modi as he praises the Indian scientists From being seen as among the fragile five, India is now the land of reform, perform and transform. We are all set for record economic growth, says PM Modi Despite initial hiccups, GST has been well embraced by traders. I want to thank the business community for its success: PM Modi PM Modi remmebers the works and efforts of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar and talks about social justice in the country The Constitution given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has spoken about justice for all. We have to ensure social justice for all and create an India that is developing rapidly: PM Modi #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/3Ti2a9f4DK — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018 PM mentions the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, says next year Baisakhi will mark the 100th year of the incident Next year on Baisakhi, it will be 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. I pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives: PM Narendra Modi #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/u2ud1N8k6y — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the fifth and the last Independence Day speech of his current term as the Prime Minister from the Red Fort today. The speech for the first time is being streamed live on Google and YouTube.

As reported by Business Standard, PM Modi is likely to use the occasion to dedicate to the nation the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. However, the nationwide rollout will have to wait as only six states - Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh - are currently on board for the pilot launch.

Furthermore, given the approaching Lok Sabha elections, PM's speech is expected to focus on his government's achievements in the last four years.