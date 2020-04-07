72-year-old man is the first to die of coronavirus in Odisha

A 72-year-old man from Jharpada locality in Bhubaneswar died of the in Odisha: the first to succumb to the disease in the state, officials said.

The man was admitted to AIIMS in the Odisha capital, on April 4, with complaint of respiratory distress.

The patient who had a history of chronic hypertension died on April 6, the Health and Family Welfare department tweeted, adding contact tracing and containment is going on.

Earlier during the day, a fresh Covid-19 positive case was also confirmed in Bhubaneswar.

The number of cases in the state has gone up to 42.





Separate hospitals for Covid-19 patients, suspects

The Odisha government on Tuesday said it has separated patients from other sick persons in the state-run medical facilities.

The state government made it clear as people fear that they may get coronavirus infection if they visit hospitals.

"I assure people that there is no COVID-19 patient in any of the state-run medical colleges including SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and other district headquarters hospitals. Therefore, people can freely visit government and private hospitals without fear," said Health and Family Welfare secretary N B Dhal.



Mandatory use of face masks in Odisha

Odisha has become the first state in India to make the use of face masks or "at least two layers" of cloth mandatory to cover mouth while venturing out of the house.

The order will come to effect for all citizens from 7 am on April 9 to contain the coronavirus infection.