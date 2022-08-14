75th Independence Day :Top 10 caller tunes to celebrate Independence Day

"When word fails, music speaks." is quoted many times in different contexts. As India would be celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Independence, the nation will be decorated with tricolor stripes in every corner. However, you can extend your celebrations using songs as your ringtones or caller tunes in Jio Saavn or Airtel Wynk apps.

You can use your favorite Bollywood or regional songs as your caller tune. So, whenever someone calls, they can hear your favorite song before you pick up the device. While some songs will be available on only one of the apps, you can check out their eligibility on their respective apps.

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai - Roja(1992)

Lyricist: PK Mishra

Singers: Hariharan

Composer: A. R Rahman

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai translates to "We love India more than our lives." The song was featured in the movie Roja (1992) which starred Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, and Pankaj Kapoor as the lead actors.

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera - Swades(2004)

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

Singers: A. R Rahman

Composer: A. R Rahman

The famous song featured in the movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Gayathri Joshi, Kishori Balai, and Makarand Deshpande as some of their main characters.

Kandho se Kandhe Milte hain - Lakshya (2004)

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

Singers: Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala, and Vijay Prakash

Composer: Shankar-Ehsan-Loy

The song was a part of the movie Lakshya(2004) starring Hrithik Roshan, Boman Irani, and Preity Zinta as their main characters.

Jai Ho - Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Lyricist: Gulzar and Tanvi Shah

Singers: Sukhwinder Singh, Vijay Prakash, Tanvi Shah, and Mahalakshmi Iyer

Composer: A. R Rahman

The song was featured in Oscar-winner Danny Boyle's Slumdog millionaire starring Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, and Anil Kapoor.

Sandese Aate hain - Border (1997)

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

Singers: Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, and Chorus

Composer: Anu Malik

One of the most sung songs and a famous anthem from the movie Border(1997) is still considered a hit. The movie had a huge star cast which includes: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Suneil Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Puneet Issar, and Tabu.

Maa Tujhe Salaam -Vande Matram (1997)

Lyricist: Mehboob

Singers: A. R Rahman

Composer: A. R Rahman

Vande Matram was one of A.

R Rahman's initial albums that gathered a lot of attention and appreciation. Later on, the song "Maa Tujhe Salaam" was featured in a movie as well.

Aye Watan - Raazi (2018)

Lyricist: Gulzar

Singers: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan

Composer: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Aye Watan was revered as one of the best modern-day patriotic songs that was featured in Raazi (2018) movie which starred Alia Bhatt, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan and Vicky Kaushal as the lead characters.

Jaage Hain - Guru(2007)

Lyricist: Gulzar

Singers: A. R Rahman and K. S Chithra

Composer: A. R Rahman

Abhishek Bachchan's Guru (2007) was a movie narrowly based on Dhirubhai Ambani's life as an Entrepreneur. The movie had some of the best songs, and it still called some of the best performances of Abhishek Bacchan, R Madhavan, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Chale Chalo - Lagaan (2001)

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

Singers: A R Rahman, Srinivas

Composer: A. R Rahman

Lagaan was one of India's Oscar nominations. Apart from a good storyline, it has songs that touched people's hearts. The movie starred dozens of legendary actors and actresses.

Rang De Basanti Chola - The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Lyricist: Sameer

Singers: Sonu Nigam, Manmohan Waris

Composer: A. R Rahman

Rang de Basanti Chola was originally the part of 'Shaheed' movie in 1965. However, the Legend of Bhagat Singh featuring Ajay Devgn revived the song in 2002.

Where can I stream the songs given above?

You can stream the songs given above on Jio and Airtel Wynk apps and multiple online platforms. However, you can not use them as your ringtone or caller tune.

Though some songs might or might not be available on certain platforms. There are ways to download them legally on the Internet on a handful of websites.

How can I set my caller tune in the Jio app?

If you are a Jio user, given below are the steps to follow for setting up your caller tune on Independence day

Go to Google Play Store or App store. Download the MyJio app from there. Tap 'Free Music' and then select 'JioTunes'. After selecting 'JioTunes', you can search for your favorite songs, listen to a preview, and select 'Set as JioTune' Get confirmation screen and SMS on activation.

How can I set my caller tune in the Airtel Wynk app?

If you're an Airtel user, you can use the steps given below for setting your caller tune.