UP records almost 8k new cases, 14 deaths due to Covid-19 pandemic
Business Standard

79% founders feel Omicron had little impact on biz, says survey

45% founders confident that they will be able to close funding rounds in 3-6 months

31% founders prefer connecting with investors via new-age platforms

CoffeeMug.ai, a growing community of over 250,000 founders, investors, and business leaders, surveyed its founder base to understand the ongoing funding sentiment in the start-up ecosystem. Conducted across 400 Indian start-up founders, the survey showed interesting insights into the current funding plans amid the uncertainties surrounding the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

chart


chart

First Published: Sat, January 29 2022. 02:03 IST

