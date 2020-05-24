JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Insurers brace for huge claims due to Cyclone Amphan, eye aviation claims
Business Standard

87 more police personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra

Out of the total 1,758 infected policemen, 18 have died due to the infection and 673 have recovered so far

Topics
Maharashtra government | police force | Communicable diseases

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Medics collect a swab sample of an air passenger from Chicago for COVID-19 test who landed in Hyderabad and arrived at his native city by bus, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Vijayawada. Photo: PTI
Medics collect a swab sample of an air passenger from Chicago for COVID-19 test who landed in Hyderabad and arrived at his native city by bus, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Vijayawada. Photo: PTI

87 more policemen have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, taking the total number of personnel affected by coronavirus in the state to 1,758 on Sunday.

According to the police, the total number of cases includes 183 police officers and 1,575 other ranks.

ALSO READ: Insurers brace for huge claims due to Cyclone Amphan, eye aviation claims

"87 police personnel of the state found Covid-19 positive in last 24 hours taking the total number of affected personnel to 1,758," the police said.

Out of the total, 18 have died due to the infection and 673 have recovered so far, it said.

Maharashtra has reported 47,190 coronavirus cases so far. Out of the total cases, 13,404 patients have been discharged. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 1,577.
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 15:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU