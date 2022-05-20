9 dead in fire due to tanker-truck collision in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

-
ALSO READ
Alwar temple demolition: Raj govt suspends 3 officials including SDM
What we know about Omicron sub-variant BA.2
Maharashtra: ISRO likely to probe mystery objects' 'sky-fall' in Chandrapur
FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav for hiding property details in poll affidavit
Mumbai police record Fadnavis' statement for 2 hours in phone tapping case
-
Nine persons were charred to death in a fire that broke out following a collision between a diesel-laden tanker and a truck carrying wood on the outskirts of Chandrapur city of Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.
The accident occurred on Thursday around 10.30 pm on Chandrapur-Mul Road, he said.
"A tanker loaded with diesel collided with a truck transporting logs of wood close to Ajaypur near Chandrapur city. After the accident, a fire broke out in which nine persons were charred to death on the spot," Chandrapur's Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sudhir Nandanwar, said.
Sources in the forest department said the fire brigade personnel reached Ajaypur about an hour after the accident and the blaze was brought under control a few hours later.
The bodies of the victims were later taken to Chandrapur hospital, Nandanwar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU