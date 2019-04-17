9-year-old Indian wins $1-mn Dubai jackpot after winning luxury car in 2013

A nine-year-old Indian girl on Tuesday won $1 million in Dubai Duty Free's Millennium Millionaire - six years after winning a in the same raffle.

Eliza M, a grade school student, won the with ticket No.0333, the Khaleej Times reported.

Her father, identified as M. from Mumbai and a resident of Dubai for 19 years, said that he was a regular participant in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 2004.

With 9 as his lucky number, he decided to buy ticket No. 0333 online under his daughter's name, Eliza, the paper said.

The girl is no newcomer to winning promotions as she won a luxury Coupe in January 2013, the paper said.

She is the 140th Indian to win a million dollars in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

"I have been buying tickets for the $1 million promotion since Series 43, and in fact, I have kept that ticket all this time. I never missed buying a ticket for every series including the Double and Multi-Millionaire Promotions," the girl's father said.

Following the draw, two more winners were announced in Dubai Duty Free's Finest Surprise Promotion, each winning a luxury motorbike.

Mohammad Haneef Adam, a 23-year-old Dubai-based Indian national, won an Indian Scout Bobber.

A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Adam currently works in Sharjah.