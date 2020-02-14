A bakery called Bangalore Connection 1888 offers a slice of the city's past

Every morning by 7am in Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru, Priyank Sukanand’s kitchen comes alive with the thrilling sights and smells of freshly baked produce. From here the goodies make their way to a cosy red-brick store not far away, on Museum Road. It’s only been about two months since this bakery opened with its quiches, cookies and macarons, but its kitchen holds within its walls a virtual slice of the city’s history.

A bakery called Naidu & Sons once stood here. It was founded in 1888, by Sukanand’s great-great-grandfather P V Kuppusawmy. The family bakery shut ...